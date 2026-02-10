Private landowners to install flood alert tower to help connect towers at Guadalupe River camps

HUNT, Texas – Private landowners are stepping up to connect the dots between flood alert towers at the summer camps along the Guadalupe River.

In December 2025, KSAT got a first look at the loud, bright towers that a private company is setting up at the camps. Now, landowners between the camps are coming out of the woodwork, offering to put towers on their own land to ensure the camps and other overnight businesses stay safe.

The July 4 Hill Country floods struck on the same day as the 100-year mark of the Criders Rodeo and Dance Hall, a landmark staple in the community of Hunt, Texas.

“The foundation was ruined, the back walls of the bathroom, and we’re completely blown out by items going through it. The sheep were gone, then a couple of our calves,” said owner Megan Bruinsma.

The wedding venue along the river was wiped out. But Bruinsma said her main concern is the people.

She lost family members in the flood, including 8-year-old Renee Smajstrla, lovingly referred to as Nay Nay, who was at Camp Mystic. That night, Bruinsma almost lost neighbors, too.

“My brother actually found three families just right down here on the road,” Bruinsma said. “It was so dark that night, nobody really knew where the river was.”

That’s why Bruinsma said it was a no-brainer when River Sentry asked to install a robust flood warning tower at Criders.

“I just left Camp Stewart. We are finishing up the install,” River Sentry co-owner Joe Swann said.

KSAT was there as Swann and Bruinsma met at Criders to go over where their tower would be placed.

River Sentry is installing 100 towers along the Guadalupe River. Most will be at the summer camps, but some will have to be on the properties in between.

“Each of the towers, because they communicate with each other, obviously, we’ll need some private properties to act as repeater towers. It’s essentially a small, little mini cell phone tower in itself,” Swann said. ”You can’t make phone calls, but you can send data packets, small text messages. For instance, ‘SOS’, ‘missing camper’, or ‘we’re all accounted for.’”

Swann said the towers should be no more than 2 miles apart to communicate at the most successful levels.

“We’ve had just people come out of the woodwork. ‘Hey, I’ve got property here,’ or ‘You can put one here.’ It’s amazing to see,” Swann said.

The state-of-the-art towers use the same flood sensors as the Coast Guard and the same LED lights as fire trucks.

Swann said Camp Mystic has fronted at least one-third of the money for the camp towers and is currently fundraising for more. Each tower costs about $7,500 each.

“The priority is the camps first, then other places where mass quantities of people are sleeping whether it be hotels, campgrounds,” Swann said.

The towers will be fully functional by April 30, which fills Bruinsma with relief and gratitude.

She acknowledged that connecting the towers to keep each other safe is a metaphor for the community she loves.

“I mean, as soon as Joe reached out to me, I actually text messaged the family that we found, and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this to save y’all,’” she said through tears.

While the recovery is slow, Bruinsma has promised to open Criders on its usual opening day, Memorial Day.

“Criders will be the first thing back open in the community in Hunt,” Bruinsma said. “I feel like that’s what everybody wants, is just some normalcy.”

She said she’s keeping the faith that the funding they need to finish the basic repairs will come together. She needs to finish the stage, dancefloor and bathrooms at a minimum.

“We’ll get the help we need, Bruinsma said. “We don’t have an option but to rebuild it.”

KSAT will check back in with River Sentry, the camps, and landowners like Bruinsma when the towers are installed and being tested ahead of the summer season.

