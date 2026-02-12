Pickup Lines: Ada Saenz starts new chapter at Catholic Charities Archdiocese of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features Ada Saenz just days into her new role as the president and CEO of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of San Antonio.

A lifelong San Antonian, Saenz reflected on growing up in Catholic schools, her leadership roots as a firstborn and cheerleader and the formative impact of an all-girls education at the University of the Incarnate Word.

She also shared how the Sisters of Charity and her college experiences shaped a lifelong calling to serve vulnerable communities.

Saenz traced her professional journey through social services, beginning with support programs for first-generation college students. She also had leadership roles at Girls Inc., the Children’s Shelter and more than a decade of experience at the Boys & Girls Club of San Antonio.

At the Boys & Girls Club, she helped launch Resiliency Restored, a mental health initiative that provides both group resilience skills and individual therapy for youth.

She opened up about witnessing firsthand the trauma faced by children entering shelters and how those experiences strengthened her commitment to compassionate, community-based care.

“Those poor babies, you know, I’ll never forget their faces, and it tugs at my heart,” Saenz said.

Saenz discussed her unexpected recruitment by Catholic Charities, the rigorous interview process that included bishops and the archbishop, and how faith, timing and preparation aligned.

She explained that Catholic Charities’ expansive mission oversees more than 50 programs across 19 counties, serving everyone, regardless of faith, through disaster relief, food and clothing pantries, legal services, children’s shelters, pregnancy and parenting support, senior services and outreach to the homeless.

The conversation closed with a deeply personal reflection on faith, resilience and how a recent women’s retreat, held just days before she started the job, affirmed her belief that this moment is part of a larger calling.

“So, I’ve had some very joyful experiences of really impacting people in a positive way,” said Saenz, in part. “But then I’ve also had, you know, really difficult situations as well. And so, I know now that all of those hard times that were God prepared me for this role.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Ada Saenz in the video player above.

