Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after East Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Houston Street.

Upon arrival, SAPD said officers found the 55-year-old woman unresponsive in the street. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said the woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street outside a crosswalk.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

SAPD found no signs of intoxication and said no criminal factors were involved in the crash.

