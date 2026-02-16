District 6 council office to host community conversation on public education

SAN ANTONIO – The District 6 City Council office is hosting a community conversation this week around public education in San Antonio.

Councilman Ric Galvan will be joined by Northside Independent School District Trustee Sonia Jasso for the conversation, which takes place from 6 - 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19.

The inaugural conversation, or “platica,” will be held at Zachry Middle School, located at 9410 Timber Path.

“As our City embarks on strengthening our public schools, our students, families and educators must be central to the conversation,” Galvan said in the release. “This conversation will ensure our students and families know what support is available now, as well as for our residents to have a voice in the future of public education.”

Families will be able to ask questions and share feedback about public education systems in San Antonio.

On-site resources will be available from Northside ISD’s Student Support Services and the following city departments:

San Antonio Public Library

Department of Human Services NXT Level Program

San Antonio Municipal Court

San Antonio Parks and Recreation

This event is free and open to the public. More details can be found here.

