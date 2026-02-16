More than 11,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles recalled due to potential battery overheating

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Several automakers are recalling certain models due to potential safety hazards.

Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Vans are two companies that are recalling vehicles for safety reasons, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Here’s what you need to know:

Daimler Vans

About 52,356 of the company’s 2020 and 2022 to 2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris right-hand-drive vehicles are being recalled because the airbags may not deploy as intended.

According to NHTSA documents, there have been reports of the airbag light coming on, but no injuries or incidents have happened in connection with this recall.

Dealers will install a cover over the airbag control unit for free, the NHTSA said.

Interim notification letters informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on March 20.

Once the final remedy is available, another letter will be sent. DVUSA’s recall number is VS2KORSRS.

The NHTSA said Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are now searchable on its database.

Customers with questions can contact the company’s service line at 1-877-762-8267.

You can find the recall information here.

Jaguar Land Rover

Around 2,278 of the company’s 2020 to 2021 Jaguar I-PACE vehicles are being pulled because the high-voltage battery may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire.

According to NHTSA documents, there have been “a small number of post-recall fire incidents” reported tied to this recall. No known injuries have been reported.

While the full remedy is still under development, the NHTSA said the battery software will be updated by dealers or over the air to ensure it charges only to 90%. No incidents have been reported with this remedy.

As a note, owners should also park outside and away from structures, and charge to 90% until this repair is completed.

Interim notification letters to owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on April 3, the NHTSA said.

Once the final remedy is available, another letter will be sent. Jaguar’s recall numbers are H570, H571, and H572.

Customers with questions can contact the company’s service line at 1-800-452-4827, the NHTSA said.

This is a replacement of the previous recalls 23V369, 23V709, and 24V085. If you already had the vehicle repaired, you will need to have the new remedy completed.

You can find the recall information here.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is pulling around 11,895 of its vehicles because the high-voltage battery may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire.

According to NHTSA documents, there have been two thermal incidents linked to this recall in the United States and a few reported globally. No known injuries were reported.

Affected models include:

2022-2024

EQB 300 4MATIC

EQB 350 4MATIC

2023-2024

EQB 250+

While the full remedy is still under development, the NHTSA said the battery will be replaced by dealers.

As a note, owners should park outside and away from structures, and charge to 80% until this repair is completed.

Interim notification letters informing owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on February 27.

Once the final remedy is available, another letter will be sent.

The NHTSA said Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall are now searchable on its database.

Customers with questions can contact the company’s service line at 1-800-367-6372.

This is a replacement of the previous recalls 25V050 and 25V894. If you already had the vehicle repaired, you will need to have the new remedy completed.

You can find the recall information here.

