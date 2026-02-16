Skip to main content
Local News

Officers unsure whether man was hit with bullet or glass after South Side shooting, police say

The shooting happened on Monday on Loop 410 near Palo Alto Road

KSAT Digital Staff

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAPD officers respond to a shooting on the South Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Officers are unsure whether a man later hospitalized was hit with a bullet or glass after a shooting on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday on Loop 410 near Palo Alto Road.

A driver told officers that someone in a white pickup truck started brake-checking him, an SAPD sergeant told KSAT.

At some point, the sergeant said that the person in the pickup truck was behind the other driver and fired gunshots.

Two bullets then struck the back window of the vehicle, according to police.

The driver was hit in the head with either a bullet or glass, the sergeant said. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The person in the white pickup truck fled the scene, SAPD said.

