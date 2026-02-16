Officers unsure whether man was hit with bullet or glass after South Side shooting, police say

SAPD officers respond to a shooting on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Officers are unsure whether a man later hospitalized was hit with a bullet or glass after a shooting on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday on Loop 410 near Palo Alto Road.

Recommended Videos

A driver told officers that someone in a white pickup truck started brake-checking him, an SAPD sergeant told KSAT.

At some point, the sergeant said that the person in the pickup truck was behind the other driver and fired gunshots.

Two bullets then struck the back window of the vehicle, according to police.

The driver was hit in the head with either a bullet or glass, the sergeant said. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The person in the white pickup truck fled the scene, SAPD said.

Read also: