Officers unsure whether man was hit with bullet or glass after South Side shooting, police say The shooting happened on Monday on Loop 410 near Palo Alto Road SAPD officers respond to a shooting on the South Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Officers are unsure whether a man later hospitalized was hit with a bullet or glass after a shooting on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday on Loop 410 near Palo Alto Road.
A driver told officers that someone in a white pickup truck started brake-checking him, an SAPD sergeant told KSAT.
At some point, the sergeant said that the person in the pickup truck was behind the other driver and fired gunshots.
Two bullets then struck the back window of the vehicle, according to police.
The driver was hit in the head with either a bullet or glass, the sergeant said. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The person in the white pickup truck fled the scene, SAPD said.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Katrina Webber headshot
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.
Azian Bermea headshot
Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Judson ISD student shares frustration over potential Franz Elem. closure ▶ 1:23 Judson ISD student shares frustration over potential Franz Elem. closure Headstone unveiled for Savanah Soto and her unborn baby ▶ 1:17 Headstone unveiled for Savanah Soto and her unborn baby FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio ▶ 1:45 FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team ▶ 1:32 Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team San Antonio surgeon shares his heart attack survival story, encourages others to prioritize health ▶ 1:38 San Antonio surgeon shares his heart attack survival story, encourages others to prioritize health Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives ▶ 1:58 Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives 4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school ▶ 0:50 4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash ▶ 1:36 Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 ▶ 1:15 Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups ▶ 1:33 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio ▶ 2:50 VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades ▶ 1:01 Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day ▶ 1:28 SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday ▶ 0:34 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions ▶ 1:02 El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility ▶ 0:42 San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares ▶ 1:55 VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter ▶ 2:26 Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate ▶ 0:59 Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists ▶ 0:56 Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side ▶ 1:30 Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? ▶ 1:09 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists ▶ 1:05 Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists Fire still under investigation ▶ 1:07 Fire still under investigation A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. ▶ 0:52 A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. Previous photo Next photo