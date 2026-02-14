Skip to main content
Local News

2 hospitalized after crash on Interstate 37 involving suspected intoxicated driver, SAPD says

Crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the southbound I-37 on-ramp at Durango Boulevard

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the southbound I-37 on-ramp at Durango Boulevard. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was found intoxicated after losing control of his vehicle, striking two vehicles, and injuring two men on Interstate 37, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the southbound I-37 on-ramp at Durango Boulevard.

Police said the two men were on the side of the road fixing a tire when they saw a Dodge Ram pickup truck losing control.

The truck struck the two vehicles and then hit the men, police said.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, tried to help by moving one of the men off the roadway, SAPD said.

Both men were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD said officers evaluated the driver for driving under the influence, found him intoxicated and booked him.

The investigation is ongoing.

