VIA to host hiring event for bus operators, mechanics on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for a job in the transportation industry? Then, VIA Metropolitan Transit might be the right place for you.

VIA is hosting a hiring event starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at the VIA Metro Center, 1021 San Pedro Avenue near West Laurel Street.

In a press release, the company said it is seeking applicants for bus operator and mechanic positions.

The event is expected to last until 7 p.m.

VIA is offering hiring incentives of up to $4,000 for bus operators and up to $6,000 for mechanics.

Starting pay for full-time bus operators is $23.24 per hour, and for mechanics it is $27.73 per hour.

To qualify, you must:

Be 21 years or older

Have a valid driver’s license

Have three years of experience driving a vehicle

Have people skills

Allowances for uniforms, shoes and tools are available for mechanics, VIA said. New operator hires will have weekly paid training.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for the company’s open positions before the hiring event. Free parking is available.

VIA said benefits include a family medical package of life, dental and vision insurance, paid vacation, sick leave, holidays, tuition assistance and other incentives. You can learn more on the website.

