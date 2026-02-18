Authorities ID woman killed after she was hit by vehicle on Interstate 10

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman who was struck and killed after an early Saturday morning crash on Interstate 10.

Perla Grimaldo, 39, died of multiple blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police officers said they were initially dispatched to a crash involving multiple vehicles around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of I-10 westbound.

According to an SAPD report, Grimaldo was allegedly involved in the crash. She attempted to flee the scene with another person by jumping over a median and ran into oncoming traffic on I-10 when she was struck, authorities said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit Grimaldo stopped to render aid and cooperated with investigators. She was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not show any signs of intoxication.

Read also: