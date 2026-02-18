Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Shooter killed ex-wife and a son in Rhode Island ice rink attack, police say
2-month-old with bronchitis held at Dilley detention center released from hospital, Rep. Castro says
Thompson Hotel hit with foreclosure notice on $44M loan
From hit-and-run to holiday parade: Cibolo firefighter back behind the wheel with pending DWI case
Chip Roy is known for calling out GOP leaders. He says that’s what Texas needs in an attorney general.
City of Boerne confirms positive measles case linked to Bandera County exposure
Defense motion alleges Olmos Park police chief violated gag order, mishandled evidence in Brad Simpson case
Republican attorney general candidates meet for only debate in primary to succeed Ken Paxton
VIA employee union ‘not on board’ with free bus fare push
FBI concluded Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t running a sex trafficking ring for powerful men, files show

Local News

Authorities ID woman killed after she was hit by vehicle on Interstate 10

Perla Grimaldo, 39, died from multiple blunt force injuries

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Police Lights and Crime Scene Tape (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman who was struck and killed after an early Saturday morning crash on Interstate 10.

Perla Grimaldo, 39, died of multiple blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police officers said they were initially dispatched to a crash involving multiple vehicles around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of I-10 westbound.

According to an SAPD report, Grimaldo was allegedly involved in the crash. She attempted to flee the scene with another person by jumping over a median and ran into oncoming traffic on I-10 when she was struck, authorities said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit Grimaldo stopped to render aid and cooperated with investigators. She was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not show any signs of intoxication.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...