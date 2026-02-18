Military families at JBSA-Lackland to receive grocery help through monthly food distribution program

SAN ANTONIO – Military families at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland can receive extra help with groceries through a new monthly food distribution program.

The Najim Charitable Foundation, United Way, the San Antonio Food Bank and JBSA-Lackland are hosting the distribution at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 20.

The distribution will provide enough food for about 200 households.

The program is part of United Way’s Mission United initiative. It is open to service members, veterans and their families who have base access.

However, participants must register in advance.

