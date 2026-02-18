WATCH: SA Live’s 2026 Rodeo Special

Skip to main content
SAN ANTONIO – SA Live’s Rodeo Special kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. on KSAT12, ksat.com and KSAT+.

SA Live’s Fiona Gorostiza, Jen Tobias and Jada Pickett paid a visit to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo grounds to meet some of the students participating in competitions this year. Plus, we take you for a longhorn’s-eye-view of the rodeo with the Cross T Ranch riding steers.

You can watch the special in the video player above. The show is sponsored by your San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Also on tonight’s special, everything you can get at the rodeo for less than $10. From shakes to pizza, all your budget rodeo finds will go to support youth scholarships. Bonus: Here are 100 free things to do on the rodeo grounds.

Through scholarships, grants, endowments, junior livestock auctions, the calf scramble program and show premiums, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo impacts more than 19,000 students in Texas each year.

You can visit the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum from Feb. 12-Mar. 1. Tickets are already on sale.

You can keep up with all things rodeo on the KSAT Rodeo page.

