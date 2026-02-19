From Negro League shortstop to youth mentor, Rufus Miller leaves lasting legacy

SAN ANTONIO – Rufus Miller, a former South Texas Negro League player who devoted more than two decades to mentoring young athletes in San Antonio, died last week. He was 77 years old.

Miller, remembered by family and former teammates as both a fierce competitor and a humble leader, played shortstop during the segregation era, when talented Black athletes competed on diamonds such as Pittman-Sullivan Park on the city’s East Side.

“The calmest legend you’ll ever meet. The most humble person,” said Khadijah Miller, his daughter.

Khadijah Miller described the loss of her father as surreal.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it — he’s really not here,” she said. “I just feel like I’m going to get a phone call and see daddy pop up on my phone again.”

Former teammates, some of whom played alongside Miller for more than two decades, recalled his defensive prowess and steady presence on the field.

“We played baseball together for at least 20 to 25 years side by side,” one former teammate said. “He played shortstop, and I played third base. This was a good man.”

For the men who shared the diamond with him, playing in the Negro Leagues was an honor.

“It was a tremendous honor to play,” another former teammate said. “And there were some tremendous games played right here at Pittman-Sullivan.”

Miller often left his mark on those games. Teammates joked that anything hit toward shortstop was as good as caught.

“Anything you hit over there at shortstop, it was like a human vacuum cleaner — he was going to get it,” one said.

His competitive spirit endured well beyond his early playing days. His daughter recalled that Miller slid into home plate in his late 50s.

“He was limping a little bit, but he did it — and he made it,” she said, laughing. “For the love of the game.”

Teammates said that sounded exactly like him. “He was probably still diving for balls, too,” one added.

But those closest to Miller say his legacy extends far beyond the field.

He served as sports director at the Davis-Scott YMCA for 23 years, mentoring generations of children and helping shape future athletes.

“He loved kids, working with kids, and to me that’s a beautiful thing,” a former teammate said. “We’re going to miss that.”

Friends say a long list of professional athletes passed through the YMCA under Miller’s guidance. His daughter said his contributions to the community earned him various recognitions.

“And he was being honored by CPS, by the city, and by all these places,” she said.

Now, his family and friends are working to ensure his impact is not forgotten. They hope to revive summer baseball at Pittman-Sullivan Park, a field that holds decades of memories.

Asked what she would say to her father now, Khadijah Miller paused.

“I hope that I keep your legacy alive,” she said, “and I hope you’re going to be proud of the person I become and who my kids become.”

Friends and family are now raising funds for Rufus’ family through a fundraiser at the Davis-Scott YMCA.

