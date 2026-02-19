Skip to main content
San Antonio ISD to host virtual information session for job seekers

Candidates can learn about career pathways on Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., district says

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – Interested in a career in education? This virtual session may be the right place to start.

SAN ANTONIO – Interested in a career in education? This virtual session may be the right place to start.

The San Antonio Independent School District is hosting an online career information session on Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for anyone interested in teaching.

Team members will be on site to answer questions, SAISD said.

Starting salaries for teachers can reach up to $60,000, and stipends are available for certain teachers, such as special education or dual language educators.

SAISD said teachers can also earn extra pay through its Teacher Initiative Allotment, which may add $3,000 to $26,000 to their base salary.

Low-cost health benefits and multiple retirement plans are also available, including the Teacher Retirement System (TRS), Social Security and annuity accounts.

Interested applicants can apply online on the SAISD website and will receive an email beforehand with the link to the virtual session.

