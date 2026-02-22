Hundreds participate in San Antonio’s international walking festival

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people walked, not ran, this weekend to take part in an international festival celebrating one thing: walking.

The Texas Trail Roundup is part of a three-day international walking festival hosted in the city.

The roundup started in Fredericksburg and ended in San Antonio.

Participants walked distances ranging from 10 kilometers to nearly two marathons, exploring iconic sites such as the Alamo, the River Walk and San Antonio’s historic missions.

America’s Walking Club sponsored the event, which celebrates health and community not only in Texas but across 13 countries.

“Walking is the simplest form of exercise, the cheapest form of exercise,” said Carl Cordes of America’s Walking Club. “And in many studies now, it’s the most beneficial, not only for your physical health but also your mental health, because with us ... you’re walking with other people. You’re actually interacting with other humans.”

The festival has already been confirmed for next year. Meanwhile, local club members meet weekly to walk new routes around San Antonio and always welcome new neighbors to join.

