Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 13500 block of I-10 West southbound access road.

Police said the 26-year-old man had stopped on the shoulder due to a flat tire. The man was attempting to move to a nearby gas station when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle had exited his vehicle but fled the scene before police arrived, SAPD said.

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

