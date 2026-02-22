Skip to main content
Clear icon
58º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman killed after rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side, police say
Armed man shot and killed after entering secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, Secret Service says
4 injured after seven-vehicle crash involving wrong-way driver on Northeast Side, SAPD says
LEE HS teacher resigns amid investigation into comments he made to female student, district says
Woman told child to walk to elementary school campus 19 miles away, BCSO report says
San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show
Fire weather concerns rise amid dry conditions and breezy winds
The Latest: Armed man shot, killed after entering perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, Secret Service says
San Antonio Zoo to offer $8 admission on Sunday for Locals Day
2 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Local News

Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Northwest Side, police say

The man was struck by a vehicle while attempting to move from the shoulder to a nearby gas station after a flat tire

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 13500 block of I-10 West southbound access road.

Recommended Videos

Police said the 26-year-old man had stopped on the shoulder due to a flat tire. The man was attempting to move to a nearby gas station when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle had exited his vehicle but fled the scene before police arrived, SAPD said.

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...