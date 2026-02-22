Man seriously injured after rollover crash on Southwest Side, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a rollover crash on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 10900 block of Southwest Loop 410.

Police said the man was driving a 2010 Honda Civic when an unknown vehicle struck him, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

The Honda crossed a grass median and ended up on the access road, SAPD said.

The man was taken to a hospital after sustaining serious bodily injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

