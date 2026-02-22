Skip to main content
Local News

Man seriously injured after rollover crash on Southwest Side, SAPD says

The man was driving his vehicle when an unknown vehicle struck him, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a rollover crash on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 10900 block of Southwest Loop 410.

Police said the man was driving a 2010 Honda Civic when an unknown vehicle struck him, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

The Honda crossed a grass median and ended up on the access road, SAPD said.

The man was taken to a hospital after sustaining serious bodily injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

