TxDOT: Crash causes lane closures at US Highway 281 on North Side Crash happened Sunday morning at U.S. Highway 281 near San Pedro Avenue The crash happened Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 near San Pedro Avenue. (TxDOT) SAN ANTONIO – Multiple lanes at U.S. Highway 281 on the North Side are closed following a crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The crash happened Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 near San Pedro Avenue.
TxDOT’s traffic guide shows three lanes are closed. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.
It is unclear what caused the crash or whether any injuries occurred.
KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read also:
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
