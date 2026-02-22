Skip to main content
Local News

TxDOT: Crash causes lane closures at US Highway 281 on North Side

Crash happened Sunday morning at U.S. Highway 281 near San Pedro Avenue

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

The crash happened Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 near San Pedro Avenue. (TxDOT)

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple lanes at U.S. Highway 281 on the North Side are closed following a crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 near San Pedro Avenue.

TxDOT’s traffic guide shows three lanes are closed. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

It is unclear what caused the crash or whether any injuries occurred.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

