Pedestrian fatally struck by dump truck in New Braunfels, city says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a dump truck Monday in New Braunfels, the city said in a news release.

New Braunfels police and fire departments responded to the crash around 5:45 p.m. in the 200 block of North Seguin Avenue.

Recommended Videos

The city said the pedestrian, Stephanie Madzy, 60, of New Braunfels, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Jude T. Jones, 60, was taken to a local hospital. The city said Jones was driving a dump truck and stopped at a red light at the intersection of North Seguin Avenue and Mill Street.

Jones failed to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians and struck Madzy, according to the city. Jones was booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The city said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Read also: