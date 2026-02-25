Skip to main content
Local News

Brief closures underway for stretch of downtown road near Hemisfair

Closures will be in effect on Wednesday and Thursday

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

South Alamo Street at Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic through mid-November (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Brief closures have begun this week near a stretch of a downtown San Antonio road, which has been hampered by years of construction.

In a Facebook post, San Antonio’s Public Works Department said contractors will be installing brick pavers at the intersection of South Alamo and Market streets.

As a result, three eastbound lanes on Market Street will be closed, leaving one lane open.

A sidewalk on the southwest portion of the intersection will be closed, detouring pedestrians to the southeast corner.

The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, with San Antonio police officers directing traffic, the post said.

South Alamo Street, between Market Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, has remained closed since December 2022, marking more than three years of delays.

When finished, the corridor is expected to encourage a more pedestrian-friendly route from La Villita to Hemisfair and a redesigned roadway.

For more details on the closure and a timeline for the South Alamo Street project, click here.

