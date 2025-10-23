‘You can’t even see our building’: Business owners fed up with construction delays on South Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – Construction along South Alamo Street — a major project aimed at improving infrastructure and walkability near Hemisfair and La Villita — is running nearly two years behind schedule. The delays are forcing some local businesses to shut their doors.

Work began in December 2022 with an original completion target of December 2024; however, the City of San Antonio now estimates that construction won’t be completed until spring 2026.

For some business owners, that revised timeline comes too late.

“If you look at where our business is, you actually can’t even see our building because there is a fence in front of it,” said Vera Deckard, owner of Künstler Brewing.

Deckard recently closed her tap haus at Hemisfair after years of dealing with construction barriers, limited accessibility and sharp declines in foot traffic.

“They’d say, ‘This street is going to be finished at this time,’ and then two weeks later we get an extension — and another extension,” she said. “It’s sad, in the end, it’s business. It’s hard to look at the numbers and realize how much you put into it.”

Künstler’s Hemisfair location opened shortly before construction began and remained open for about three years. Deckard is now shifting her focus to the brewery’s South Side location, which is approaching its eighth anniversary.

According to city officials, “unforeseen underground utility conflicts” — including issues that required major redesigns — have been the primary cause of delays.

“We are almost done with underground work, and do not anticipate any more delays associated with it,” the City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department said in a written response.

Get a birds-eye view of construction on South Alamo Street in the video below.

The city acknowledged the strain construction has placed on local businesses.

“We understand the challenges this and any other construction project can pose to nearby businesses,” the department said. “The final product will be a better, more pedestrian-friendly South Alamo, which should benefit all businesses along the corridor.”

To address business concerns, the Capital Delivery Department said it is actively coordinating with local businesses and hotels, adjusting schedules for future closures, and adding new signage to direct foot and vehicle traffic. The city recently installed signs along fencing to promote nearby businesses and emphasized that access to all storefronts is being maintained throughout the project.

According to city officials, additional support has been provided to tenants in La Villita through the Center City Development and Operations Department, including:

Enhanced marketing and social media efforts

Significant rent relief — currently at a 75% reduction since July 2024

Grant opportunities for business activations and events

Ongoing engagement with tenant associations and stakeholders

Still, business owners and patrons alike report ongoing challenges.

As the city pushes toward a new projected finish date in 2026, the cost of construction — in lost revenue, closed businesses, and community disruption — continues to mount.

