Skip to main content
Clear icon
62º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
‘This is going too far’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide shares texts between his wife, congressman
Man arrested after northeast Bexar County crash causes woman to have miscarriage, sheriff says
Stevens HS football player who died after practice was ‘in and out of consciousness,’ police report says
Witness who saw friend fatally shot by immigration agent in South Padre Island last year dies in San Antonio car crash
8 vehicles seized from unlicensed dealership in east Bexar County, sheriff says
SAPD identifies woman killed in rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side
Woman killed after rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side, police say
‘I should not have raised my voice’: Mayor Jones addresses complaint ahead of City Council censure vote
CLEAR Alert issued for missing 22-year-old last seen on Northeast Side
Judge suspended, program defended: the growing controversy around Reflejo Court

Local News

CLEAR Alert issued for missing 22-year-old last seen on Northeast Side

Jaydon McLeod was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 23

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Jaydon McLeod (Texas Department of Public Safety)

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert was issued for a missing 22-year-old last seen on the Northeast Side.

According to authorities, Jaydon McLeod was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 23, in the 7800 block of Artesian Farm near Gibbs Sprawl Road.

Recommended Videos

McLeod is 5 feet 10 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a light brown zip-up hoodie, gray shoes and carrying a black backpack.

McLeod may be traveling in a gray 2009 Nissan Xterra with Texas license plate XTF0405. The driver’s side has a dent on the front bumper.

Jaydon McLeod may be traveling in a gray 2009 Nissan Xterra with Texas license plate XTF0405. The driver’s side has a dent on the front bumper. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Anyone with information on McLeod’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...