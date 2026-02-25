CLEAR Alert issued for missing 22-year-old last seen on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert was issued for a missing 22-year-old last seen on the Northeast Side.

According to authorities, Jaydon McLeod was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 23, in the 7800 block of Artesian Farm near Gibbs Sprawl Road.

McLeod is 5 feet 10 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a light brown zip-up hoodie, gray shoes and carrying a black backpack.

McLeod may be traveling in a gray 2009 Nissan Xterra with Texas license plate XTF0405. The driver’s side has a dent on the front bumper.

Anyone with information on McLeod’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.