Local News

Hays County corrections officer arrested, accused of sexual assault, authorities say

Miguel Simpson, 28, of San Marcos was arrested Wednesday

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Miguel Simpson (Guadalupe County Jail)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A Hays County corrections officer was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case, according to authorities.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a report on Feb. 3 accusing Miguel Simpson of a Feb. 1 sexual assault in New Braunfels.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for sexual assault on Wednesday, GCSO said. That same morning, authorities arrested Simpson, 28, of San Marcos.

In a separate news release Thursday, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office identified Simpson as one of its corrections officers.

HCSO said an administrative investigation is ongoing concurrent with the criminal investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

