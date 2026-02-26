We checked out some of the 100 free things to do at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – “Let’s Rodeo, San Antonio!”

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is still going strong with 100 FREE things to do on the fairgrounds.

Our crews at KSAT stopped by the rodeo to check out a few of those free things, and they started with a rodeo selfie.

Snap the Perfect Rodeo Selfie

You don’t want to miss a photo-op with the iconic “Let’s Rodeo” sign.

Conveniently located at the entrance, it’s the perfect backdrop for selfies, family pictures and group shots to mark the occasion.

When the KSAT crew stopped by, they got a picture with Cavvietta Cowgirl Snow Lopez, who shared some of her favorite free attractions on the grounds.

“Some of the hotspots that I’ve liked so far is the pig races. I’ve never seen a pig race before, so seeing that was pretty cool. The petting zoo. I have a funny farm back home, so I’m missing my animals,” Lopez said.

Animal Encounters - No Extra Charge

The petting zoo is free, giving you the chance to get up close with friendly farm animals.

And if you want to get up close and personal with more animals, visitors can gently hold baby chicks just steps away at “Animal Adventures.”

“You put your hand out like this, and you want his feet to sit on top. It’s gentle. It’s just like cupping it,” one handler explained as guests carefully held the tiny birds.

And yes, the baby goats are ready for their close-up too.

Check Out Your “Next Ride”

Thinking about upgrading your vehicle? Stop by the Ford display to browse the latest models. It’s free to look, just don’t plan on driving off the lot.

A Sweet Adventure

One of the most colorful stops is the rodeo’s free mini candy maze. Families can walk through at no cost, weaving their way through shelves of sugary treats.

Just one thing to remember: while entry into the maze is free, the candy is not. Guests can collect their favorites in a basket and pay at checkout.

Free Live Music

Not far from the candy maze, you can catch free live music performances that keep the energy high across the grounds.

“Whether this is your first rodeo or you grew up in agriculture, we have something for everyone, and it’s affordable. So that makes it even better,” Lopez said.

Mechanical Bull Rides

Feeling brave? You can even hop on the mechanical bull in the courtyard.

For a full list of free things at the rodeo click here.