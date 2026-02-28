Man found guilty after killing bicyclist in 2022 hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – Kenneth Relitz was found guilty nearly four years after a deadly crash with a bicyclist, which the state said involved a cover-up.

Relitz struck and killed Geoffrey Shafer, 38, who was known to many as the “bike guy,” on Sept. 21, 2022.

Shafer was riding his bike on Culebra Road around 9:45 a.m. when he was hit, but police did not identify who hit him.

The next day, officers located an abandoned vehicle less than a half-mile away from the crash site. The vehicle’s owner, Relitz, told investigators he reported the car missing that day and had been home the night prior.

Police arrested Relitz in March 2024 and charged him with collision involving death. At the time, police said Relitz’s DNA matched blood found in the car.

The state framed its opening around the timeline and investigative decisions, while the defense disputed the handling of evidence and the lead detective’s work.

Relitz is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.

