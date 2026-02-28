Skip to main content
Local News

Road closures expected Sunday for Run the Alamo full, half marathons

Roads affected from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers should expect major road closures Sunday as the Run the Alamo full and half marathons race through downtown and parts of the South and Southeast sides.

The Alamo 13.1 and 26.2 races are expected to begin at 6:59 a.m. Sunday at Hemisfair and Civic Park.

As a result, many downtown streets will be closed to the public. Roads will possibly be affected from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The half route will pass through downtown, by the Alamo, south of King William, and then south to Mission Concepción.

The full marathon will follow much of the same course but extend farther south through Roosevelt and South Presa to Mission Concepción and the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park near Brooks City‑Base.

If you plan to travel through those areas on Sunday, here are the marathon routes to avoid:

Alamo 26.2 Marathon

Alamo 13.1 Marathon

For more information on Run the Alamo, click here.

