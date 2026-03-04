Driver of 18-wheeler suffers serious injuries after crashing into electric poles in Atascosa County, DPS says

According to a DPS preliminary report, the 18-wheeler ran a stop sign at the intersection before crashing into multiple electric poles.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Four counties are experiencing electricity disruptions after an 18-wheeler crashed into multiple electric poles Wednesday morning, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

The crash happened at approximately 5 a.m. near FM 791 and FM 2924 in south Atascosa County.

Atascosa County EMS, ACSO deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and AirLIFE are currently involved in the response.

According to a DPS preliminary report, the 18-wheeler ran a stop sign at the intersection before crashing into multiple electric poles.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 34-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with “serious injuries,” DPS said.

Deputies advised avoiding the area for the next several hours.

DPS said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

