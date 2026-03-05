Long-lasting S. Alamo Street construction project now weeks away from ending, city says

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A long-lasting road construction project appears to be nearing an end.

The roadwork, known as the S. Alamo Street project, is expected to starting wrapping up around April 13, according to Nicholas Olivier, a spokesman for the city of San Antonio’s Public Works Department.

Olivier said the $58 million bond project, which includes repaving streets and upgrading sidewalks along S. Alamo St. between Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Market Street, began in 2022.

KSAT 12 News has reported on the project repeatedly during the years, including last April when the work was paused for events related to NCAA championship games.

Among the last hurdles in what has been a marathon of street closures and redirected traffic, are two days’ worth of changes for drivers and people walking through the area.

A news release from public works said various lanes near the aforementioned intersections along S. Alamo will experience closures until 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

In the early hours of the morning of March 9, contractors are scheduled to pour concrete on S. Alamo between La Villita and Nueva, the release said.

Pedestrians will also have to navigate around improvement work being done on sidewalks in the area.

Thursday morning, crews were laying bricks to form what will be a decorative walkway.

“Last week, we crossed the street over there. Then, starting yesterday, we crossed over here,” said Audrey Ney, pointing to crosswalks that she attempted to use to walk to work at a nearby hotel.

She said the safest path from a nearby parking lot to her place of employment seems to change weekly.

Ney moved to San Antonio from Denver about a year ago, but said she had heard about the road work long before she arrived in town.

“Good and bad (things),” Ney said. “I mean, it was taking a lot longer than expected.”

She said she will be “absolutely thrilled” when the project is complete.

Sharon Ballenger, who takes regular walks through the area, said she is also anxiously awaiting the end of it.

However, she is more curious than frustrated.

“It doesn’t really bother us. We’ve learned to—sort of—navigate which side of the street to walk,” Ballenger said. “They’ve got the trees going in now. We’re just so excited to see the end project.”

While Olivier offered the April date as one when the construction should wind down, the official timeline on the city’s website lists “Spring 2026” as the expected completion date.

According to the city’s definition, Spring includes April, May and June.

Olivier said in an email that although construction will proceed as normal, all lanes of traffic on Cesar Chavez and Market St. will be open during Spring Break.

He also mentioned that sections of sidewalks, crosswalks and roadways along S. Alamo St. are continuing to open up each week, allowing easier access to attractions such as Hemisfair and La Villita.

Read more: