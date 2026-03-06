Skip to main content
Local News

‘Dawn at the Alamo’ honors Alamo defenders on 190th anniversary of battle

Ceremony will be livestreamed in this article

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

FILE - A ranger patrols the ground of the Alamo in San Antonio, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Plaza will host “Dawn at the Alamo” on Friday morning to honor the sacrifice of the Alamo Defenders.

The free event, presented in partnership with the San Antonio Living History Association, will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. at The Alamo, 300 Alamo Plaza.

The ceremony will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The ceremony is a commemorative event that marks the anniversary of the Battle of the Alamo in 1836.

According to a release from The Alamo, the ceremony will include readings, vignettes, music, wreath-laying and a musket volley.

The experience draws hundreds of Texans to Alamo Plaza each year.

