Crash involving 18-wheeler closes I-35 overpass on Northeast Side

A crash involving an 18-wheeler has caused road closures on the Northeast Side.
The crash happened Sunday morning on the overpass of Interstate 35 near Binz-Engleman Road.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the transguide camera shows an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash.
The crash happened Sunday morning on the overpass of Interstate 35 near Binz-Engleman Road.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the
TxDOT’s website states that the Loop 410 to I-35 southbound exit ramp is closed. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
A KSAT crew saw that the overpass was blocked and there was some debris on I-35. The driver appeared to have hit the guardrail.
It is unclear what caused the crash or whether any injuries occurred.
KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
