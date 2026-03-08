Skip to main content
Local News

Crash involving 18-wheeler closes I-35 overpass on Northeast Side

Cause of crash or whether any injuries occurred is unknown

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the transguide camera shows an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A crash involving an 18-wheeler has caused road closures on the Northeast Side.

The crash happened Sunday morning on the overpass of Interstate 35 near Binz-Engleman Road.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the transguide camera shows that an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash.

TxDOT’s website states that the Loop 410 to I-35 southbound exit ramp is closed. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

A KSAT crew saw that the overpass was blocked and there was some debris on I-35. The driver appeared to have hit the guardrail.

It is unclear what caused the crash or whether any injuries occurred.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

