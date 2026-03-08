Crash involving 18-wheeler closes I-35 overpass on Northeast Side

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the transguide camera shows an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash.

SAN ANTONIO – A crash involving an 18-wheeler has caused road closures on the Northeast Side.

The crash happened Sunday morning on the overpass of Interstate 35 near Binz-Engleman Road.

Recommended Videos

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the transguide camera shows that an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the transguide camera shows an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash. (TxDOT)

TxDOT’s website states that the Loop 410 to I-35 southbound exit ramp is closed. Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

A KSAT crew saw that the overpass was blocked and there was some debris on I-35. The driver appeared to have hit the guardrail.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the transguide camera shows an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It is unclear what caused the crash or whether any injuries occurred.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read also: