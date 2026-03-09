Skip to main content
Local News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in connection with 2018 murder of San Antonio rapper

Christopher Polk was fatally shot on Feb. 24, 2018

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Christopher Polk (Copyright 2024 by SAPD - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking tips into the shooting death of a San Antonio rapper in 2018.

Christopher Polk, 25, was fatally shot while driving on Feb. 24, 2018, after he had just left the Ice Lounge in the 4400 block of Northwest Loop 410.

Police said Polk was driving onto Loop 410 when a silver SUV and a black sedan drove alongside his vehicle and fired multiple shots.

Police said Christopher Polk was driving onto Loop 410 when a silver SUV and a black sedan drove alongside his vehicle and fired multiple shots. (SAPD/Crime Stoppers San Antonio)

Polk was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD is seeking information that could lead to identifying or locating the shooter or shooters.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

