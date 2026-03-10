Skip to main content
Local News

Crews work to repair water main break in Leon Valley, city says

The main break is located near Poss Road, Evers Road, Trotter Lane and Sulky Drive

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Crews working to repair a water main break in Leon Valley. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Drivers are encouraged to avoid certain areas in Leon Valley on Tuesday due to a water main break.

In a Facebook post, the City of Leon Valley said they have crews working to “assess the situation and begin repairs” on Poss Road, Evers Road, Trotter Lane and Sulky Drive.

At this time, it’s unknown when the main break will be fixed. The post said approximately two hours ago for people to avoid the mentioned areas so crews can restore water service and complete repairs.

KSAT has reached out to SAWS for more information.

