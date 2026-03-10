Crews work to repair water main break in Leon Valley, city says
The main break is located near Poss Road, Evers Road, Trotter Lane and Sulky Drive
LEON VALLEY, Texas – Drivers are encouraged to avoid certain areas in Leon Valley on Tuesday due to a water main break.
In a Facebook post, the City of Leon Valley said they have crews working to “assess the situation and begin repairs” on Poss Road, Evers Road, Trotter Lane and Sulky Drive.
At this time, it’s unknown when the main break will be fixed. The post said approximately two hours ago for people to avoid the mentioned areas so crews can restore water service and complete repairs.
KSAT has reached out to SAWS for more information.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
Sandra Ibarra is an assignments editor at KSAT 12.