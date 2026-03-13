Human remains found in Bandera County likely belong to 66-year-old woman, sheriff says

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office said it believes human remains discovered late last year belong to a 66-year-old woman.

The human remains were found around 6 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2025, off of Wharton’s Dock Road.

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At the time, the deputies found skeletal remains, and several pieces of evidence were sent for forensic processing and identification.

Approximately five months later, on Thursday, Bandera County Sheriff Josh Teitge said in a statement to KSAT that forensic testing on the remains have been completed.

Biological information identifies the victim as a woman between the ages of 49 and 84 with a “strong certainty” of her age being 66, the sheriff said.

The remains do not relate to any current missing persons case in Bandera, Teitge also said.

The sheriff’s office has entered the evidence into state and nationwide databases “in hopes of identifying the individual.”

Other law enforcement agencies near Bandera will be asked if the remains are connected to any active missing person case in those jurisdictions.

“As we continue to investigate our current missing persons cases, any information or lead will be worked to exhaustion or resolution,” Teitge told KSAT.

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