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Local News

Man convicted in connection with 2023 murder of Uber driver sentenced to life in prison

Dominique Croom, 33, will spend the rest of his life behind bars

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Dominique Croom, 33, was found guilty for the murder of Robert Diaz, 37. Croom has since been sentenced to life in prison. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man convicted in the 2023 murder of an Uber driver was sentenced to life in prison, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday.

Jurors had found Dominique Croom, 33, guilty on Feb. 6 in the murder of Robert Diaz, 37, after a four-day trial.

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When his trial began, prosecutors said they had DNA, fingerprints and video evidence that proved Croom killed Diaz.

Croom’s cellphone was also found in the back of Diaz’s vehicle, the prosecution told the court.

According to Croom’s 2023 arrest warrant, police said he shot Diaz multiple times at approximately 8 p.m. on March 9, 2023, near the intersection of Gibbs Sprawl Road and Castle Cross Drive.

Diaz was found unresponsive in his vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, the warrant states. Police said he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers later confirmed Diaz was working as an Uber driver at the time of his death.

Croom was arrested one week later and eventually booked into the Bexar County jail on a $200,000 bond.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

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