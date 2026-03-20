Man convicted in connection with 2023 murder of Uber driver sentenced to life in prison Dominique Croom, 33, will spend the rest of his life behind bars Dominique Croom, 33, was found guilty for the murder of Robert Diaz, 37. Croom has since been sentenced to life in prison. (KSAT) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man convicted in the 2023 murder of an Uber driver was sentenced to life in prison, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday.
Jurors had found Dominique Croom, 33, guilty on Feb. 6 in the murder of Robert Diaz, 37, after a four-day trial.
When his trial began, prosecutors said
they had DNA, fingerprints and video evidence that proved Croom killed Diaz.
Croom’s cellphone was also found in the back of Diaz’s vehicle, the prosecution told the court.
According to Croom’s 2023 arrest warrant, police said
he shot Diaz multiple times at approximately 8 p.m. on March 9, 2023, near the intersection of Gibbs Sprawl Road and Castle Cross Drive.
Diaz was found unresponsive in his vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, the warrant states. Police said he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officers later confirmed Diaz was working as an Uber driver at the time of his death.
Croom was arrested one week later and eventually booked into the Bexar County jail on a $200,000 bond.
More coverage of this story on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Should the city rename César Chávez Blvd? ▶ 0:29 Should the city rename César Chávez Blvd? Shuttle driver rescues toddler from a busy road ▶ 1:00 Shuttle driver rescues toddler from a busy road Man dies by suicide in police custody ▶ 0:35 Man dies by suicide in police custody Day 3: Erica Hernandez recaps evidence shown ▶ 1:05 Day 3: Erica Hernandez recaps evidence shown San Antonio César Chávez march organizers, foundation disbands amid sexual abuse allegations ▶ 1:02 San Antonio César Chávez march organizers, foundation disbands amid sexual abuse allegations SAPD says 12-year-old killed in a street racing crash ▶ 1:32 SAPD says 12-year-old killed in a street racing crash 2026 César E. Chávez March for Justice cancelled ▶ 2:10 2026 César E. Chávez March for Justice cancelled Christopher Preciado Capital Murder Trial Day 2 ▶ 1:02 Christopher Preciado Capital Murder Trial Day 2 Possible relief for a northeast side dangerous intersection. ▶ 1:07 Possible relief for a northeast side dangerous intersection. CORPUS CHRISTI TURNING TO SAN ANTONIO FOR ANSWERS TO ITS WATER CRISIS ▶ 0:48 CORPUS CHRISTI TURNING TO SAN ANTONIO FOR ANSWERS TO ITS WATER CRISIS Blind man says security pushed him down stairs, beat him in parking lot of North Side bar ▶ 1:35 Blind man says security pushed him down stairs, beat him in parking lot of North Side bar Desfile Flambeau Iluminara la noche durante Fiesta ▶ 2:32 Desfile Flambeau Iluminara la noche durante Fiesta Adam Caskey has your cold Weather Authority update. ▶ 0:16 Adam Caskey has your cold Weather Authority update. Checking your roof for wind damage.mp4 ▶ 0:55 Checking your roof for wind damage.mp4 Jury selection began on Monday in the case of Christopher Preciado ▶ 0:38 Jury selection began on Monday in the case of Christopher Preciado DPS Mega Center closed due to plumbing issues ▶ 0:39 DPS Mega Center closed due to plumbing issues Security camera footage captures sound of when gunfire begins ▶ 0:41 Security camera footage captures sound of when gunfire begins Bullet holes in homes ▶ 2:17 Bullet holes in homes Schertz searches for answers to frequent railroad crossing crashes ▶ 0:51 Schertz searches for answers to frequent railroad crossing crashes A stretch of Southeast Military Drive back in the spotlight ▶ 0:11 A stretch of Southeast Military Drive back in the spotlight Sarah Spivey has your weather Authority Forecast ▶ 0:14 Sarah Spivey has your weather Authority Forecast Court takes up case of Charles Byrd, accused of murdering his wife ▶ 0:48 Court takes up case of Charles Byrd, accused of murdering his wife $91M East Side apartment development gets green light.mp4 ▶ 0:32 $91M East Side apartment development gets green light.mp4 Grapefruit-sized hail hits South Central Texas ▶ 1:35 Grapefruit-sized hail hits South Central Texas Car crosses low water road live on TV ▶ 1:16 Car crosses low water road live on TV Previous photo Next photo