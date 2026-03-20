SA airport reports short TSA wait lines as shutdown-driven callouts delay travel in other US cities

SAN ANTONIO – Travelers flying in and out of San Antonio are seeing relatively short security lines, with wait times averaging about five to 10 minutes, according to an airport official.

However, delays are mounting at several major airports as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) worker absences rise during the partial federal government shutdown.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said airports in cities facing the most significant delays include Atlanta, New Orleans, both Houston airports, Pittsburgh and New York City.

Since the shutdown began Feb. 14, DHS said TSA employee “callouts” have more than doubled.

On March 16, callout rates at major airports included 38.8% at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, 37.1% at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, 35.2% at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport and 30.4% at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

LaGuardia Airport’s callout rate was 20.8%, while Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport was at 24.4%, DHS data shows.

DHS said callouts surged last weekend, topping 50% in Houston, while New Orleans and Atlanta were over 30%. Overall, Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport recorded the highest single-day airport callout during the shutdown.

Across the shutdown period, DHS said the highest average airport callout rates were at Atlanta (21.46%), John F. Kennedy International Airport (21.40%), Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (20.98%), New Orleans (16.46%) and Pittsburgh (13.81%).

More than 360 TSA workers have quit in the last month, DHS data shows, as frustrations grow among government employees.

TSA employees and other federal workers have said they are running out of money to cover their basic needs, including gas to commute to work, while the White House and Democrats remain at an impasse over an agreement to end the shutdown.

In San Antonio, community groups have stepped in to help. The San Antonio Food Bank said it has held drives for TSA workers in the Alamo City and San Angelo.

Officials advise travelers to monitor their flights closely. While San Antonio passengers may not see significant security delays, those flying into or connecting through airports with high callout rates could encounter longer lines, delays or cancellations.

Travelers should check with their assigned airline before their trips.

Read also on KSAT: