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1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash at IDEA Mays campus, school official says

An IDEA Public Schools spokesperson told KSAT no students or staff members were injured in the crash

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

The IDEA Mays campus located on the West Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hospitalized Monday morning after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle crash outside the IDEA Mays campus, according to a IDEA Public Schools spokesperson.

First responders were dispatched to the school just after 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of Horal Drive during the school’s morning drop-off. SAPD said the crash involved two cars and a pedestrian.

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According to San Antonio police and fire officials, one person was transported to a local hospital. At this time, it is unclear if the pedestrian or anyone in the vehicles were injured.

In a statement, IDEA Public Schools Assistant Director of Communications Lynnette Montemayor confirmed the crash and said the campus’ students and staff members were all “safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

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