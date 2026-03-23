1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash at IDEA Mays campus, school official says
An IDEA Public Schools spokesperson told KSAT no students or staff members were injured in the crash
SAN ANTONIO – A person was hospitalized Monday morning after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle crash outside the IDEA Mays campus, according to a IDEA Public Schools spokesperson.
First responders were dispatched to the school just after 7 a.m. in the 1200 block of Horal Drive during the school’s morning drop-off. SAPD said the crash involved two cars and a pedestrian.
According to San Antonio police and fire officials, one person was transported to a local hospital. At this time, it is unclear if the pedestrian or anyone in the vehicles were injured.
In a statement, IDEA Public Schools Assistant Director of Communications Lynnette Montemayor confirmed the crash and said the campus’ students and staff members were all “safe.”
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
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