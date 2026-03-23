CLEAR Alert issued for 23-year-old woman last seen on South Side

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a 23-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday night, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a Monday news release.

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a 23-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday night, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a Monday news release.

The agency said Amanda Carrasco was reportedly last seen at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Roosevelt Avenue, which is located north of Southeast Loop 410.

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Carrasco, who is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and has brown eyes, was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a yellow McDonald’s uniform shirt, black pants and blue Nike shoes.

Additionally, Carrasco was seen carrying a black and white “Nightmare Before Christmas” backpack.

Anyone with information on Carrasco’s whereabouts are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.