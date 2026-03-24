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Local News

Congressmen call for independent investigation into death of San Antonio man killed by ICE

Ruben Ray Martinez, 23, was shot and killed in March 2025

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Representatives Greg Casar (D-Texas) and Robert Garcia (D-California) sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) demanding an independent investigation into the shooting death of a San Antonio man killed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents last year on South Padre Island.

Ruben Ray Martinez, 23, was shot in March 2025 while agents assisted South Padre Island Police Department at a crash scene. Martinez later died at a Brownsville hospital.

Last month, DHS confirmed its officers’ involvement in the shooting. In a statement, the department accused of Martinez of “intentionally” running over one of its agents, which led to the shooting.

The case was presented to a Cameron County grand jury which rejected indictments, calling the shooting a justifiable homicide.

In their letter to DHS’ inspector general, Casar and Garcia said the department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) “withheld basic facts of the case, concealed ICE’s involvement in the shooting, and lied about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

Casar and Garcia also said in the letter that they believe DHS appeared to have lied about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and claim it was an effort to coverup the agents’ misconduct.

“The pattern of lies to coverup DHS misconduct is well-documented,” the Congressmen wrote in the letter. “DHS’s repeated lies and omissions about the shooting of Mr. Martinez reflect a troubling pattern in which official statements about the use of lethal force are later challenged by video footage, witness testimony, or subsequent investigations.”

Records released last month to KSAT included video of the scene and subsequent shooting. The video shows Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Jack Stevens shoot Martinez.

In a statement, attorneys for Martinez’s family said those records call into question the agents’ account of what happened.

“This batch of evidence shows no justification for Ruben’s killing,” Attorneys Charles and Alex Stamm said in a March 7 statement. “Still, our pursuit of full transparency will continue until we have all the facts.”

In the letter, Casar and Garcia have asked for a briefing by April 6.

Read the full letter below:

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

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