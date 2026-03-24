Where to get Easter brunch, desserts in San Antonio

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will offer a $30 Easter take-home bundle that includes deviled eggs, chicken-and-waffle sliders, and candied bacon from April 3-5.

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio restaurants are serving up eggs-traordinary brunches and sweet treats to hop into the Easter spirit.

This year, Easter Sunday lands on April 5. KSAT has compiled a list of places where you can pre-order desserts or make reservations to celebrate the holiday.

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Here’s a list of places you and your family can hop to on Easter:

Bakery Lorraine is bringing back its Easter desserts, including a key lime coconut tart, an Easter egg moon pie and carrot cake. Pre-orders are available now through Monday, March 30. Limited items are available for purchase in-store from March 23 to April 5. Click is bringing back its Easter desserts, including a key lime coconut tart, an Easter egg moon pie and carrot cake. Pre-orders are available now through Monday, March 30. Limited items are available for purchase in-store from March 23 to April 5. Click here to pre-order your pastries.

Chef Jason Dady Restaurants , which include Roca & Martillo, Range and Tre Trattoria, will offer special brunch experiences on April 5. , which include Roca & Martillo, Range and Tre Trattoria, will offer special brunch experiences on April 5. Range and Tre Trattoria will serve prix fixe menus, while Roca & Martillo will showcase a festive buffet.

Corinne San Antonio at Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, 555 S. Alamo St., will serve an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 5. An Easter egg hunt is also scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, 555 S. Alamo St., will serve an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 5. An Easter egg hunt is also scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets cost $65 for adults and $17 for children. More details can be found here

Dean’s Steak and Seafood at Kimpton Santo San Antonio Riverwalk, 431 S. Alamo St., is celebrating Easter with a festive brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 5. Guests can also enjoy live music starting at 11 a.m. To reserve a spot for the experience, click at Kimpton Santo San Antonio Riverwalk, 431 S. Alamo St., is celebrating Easter with a festive brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 5. Guests can also enjoy live music starting at 11 a.m. To reserve a spot for the experience, click here

Gallery on the Park at The St. Anthony Hotel, 300 Travis St., will offer an Easter brunch special experience from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5. To make a reservation, click at The St. Anthony Hotel, 300 Travis St., will offer an Easter brunch special experience from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5. To make a reservation, click here

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas will offer an Easter dining experience from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 5 at the resort’s Springhouse Cafe. The buffet menu will feature mini lobster rolls on brioche, smoked salmon, spiced coconut carrot soup, house-made pastries and more. The resort will also host two Easter egg hunts for brunch diners and resort guests at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The meal is $85 for adults and $36 for children ages 6-12. Children under 5 get in for free. To make a reservation, click will offer an Easter dining experience from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 5 at the resort’s Springhouse Cafe. The buffet menu will feature mini lobster rolls on brioche, smoked salmon, spiced coconut carrot soup, house-made pastries and more. The resort will also host two Easter egg hunts for brunch diners and resort guests at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The meal is $85 for adults and $36 for children ages 6-12. Children under 5 get in for free. To make a reservation, click here

Ida Claire will offer the $55 Bubbles Board during brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 5. The board includes a bottle of prosecco, an assortment of fresh fruit, juices and edible flowers. Click will offer the $55 Bubbles Board during brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 5. The board includes a bottle of prosecco, an assortment of fresh fruit, juices and edible flowers. Click here for more details.

Kona Grill is offering a one-day-only festive menu to bring bold flavors on April 5. The menu includes berry-topped pancakes, stacked breakfast burgers and the Kona Loco, which features seared ham, fried eggs and loco sauce. To make a reservation, click is offering a one-day-only festive menu to bring bold flavors on April 5. The menu includes berry-topped pancakes, stacked breakfast burgers and the Kona Loco, which features seared ham, fried eggs and loco sauce. To make a reservation, click here

Paris Baguette at The Gunter Hotel, 205 E. Houston St., will offer a collection of Easter desserts with festive decorations now through Sunday, April 5. Some pastries include Easter egg mochi donuts, Easter basket chocolate cake and carrot cake.

Q Kitchen Bar at Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, 123 Losoya St., will offer an Easter breakfast buffet from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 5. Food options will include brioche French toast with lemon-strawberry compote, an egg station, smoked salmon and more. The buffet is priced at $45 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.

Rainforest Cafe will offer a family-style breakfast starting at 8 a.m. on April 4. Guests can also take photos with the Easter bunny. Tickets are $34 for adults and $22 for children ages 4-10. Click will offer a family-style breakfast starting at 8 a.m. on April 4. Guests can also take photos with the Easter bunny. Tickets are $34 for adults and $22 for children ages 4-10. Click here for more details.

Tributary San Antonio at Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk, 101 Bowie St., will host a Farm to Feast Easter brunch and cocktail bar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5. Guests can enjoy chef‑prepared omelets, vanilla‑infused French toast casserole, warm pastries and more. Tickets are $100.19 for adults and $42.42 for children and are available through April 3. More information can be found at Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk, 101 Bowie St., will host a Farm to Feast Easter brunch and cocktail bar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5. Guests can enjoy chef‑prepared omelets, vanilla‑infused French toast casserole, warm pastries and more. Tickets are $100.19 for adults and $42.42 for children and are available through April 3. More information can be found here

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar at 15900 La Cantera Parkway will offer a $30 Easter take-home bundle that includes deviled eggs, chicken-and-waffle sliders, and candied bacon from April 3-5. The restaurant will also offer a Bloody Mary drink made with carrot juice, tequila and house-made mix.

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