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Local News

5 Broadway shows set for Alamo City debut in upcoming ‘Broadway in San Antonio’ season

Favorites such as ‘Wicked’ and ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ are also on the Majestic Theatre’s 2026-2027 schedule

KSAT Digital Staff

The Great Gatsby will make its San Antonio debut during the upcoming "Broadway in San Antonio" season at Majestic Theatre. (Broadway in San Antonio/Majestic Theatre)

SAN ANTONIO – Several high-profile and popular musicals will either make their debut or return as a part of the newest “Broadway in San Antonio” season slated for this fall.

While classic musicals such as “The Sound of Music (Oct. 6-11, 2026),” “The Phantom of the Opera (Jan. 6-17, 2027)” and “Wicked (June 2-20, 2027)” are scheduled for their celebrated returns to the Majestic Theatre, patrons will have the chance to see five musicals for the first time in San Antonio:

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  • Mrs. Doubtfire (Sept. 15-20, 2026)
  • Buena Vista Social Club (Nov. 24-29, 2026)
  • Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen (Feb. 16-21, 2027)
  • The Great Gatsby (March 16-17, 2027)
  • Death Becomes Her (May 4-9, 2027)

According to a news release, all current 2025-2026 “Broadway in San Antonio” subscribers will have their subscriptions renewed risk-free for a 7-show package next season on March 31, 2026.

The 7-show package includes “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “The Sound of Music,” “Buena Vista Social Club,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Great Gatsby” and “Death Becomes Her.”

In addition to “Wicked,” subscribers will have priority access to add other shows such as “Beetlejuice (Nov. 13-15, 2026),” “A Christmas Story: The Musical” (Dec. 11-13, 2026) and “Waitress (April 9-11, 2027)” as season options, the release stated.

New 7-show subscription packages start at $342. Patrons can buy tickets for any “Broadway in San Antonio” show by clicking here.

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