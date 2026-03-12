5th annual Southside Book Fair returns to celebrate local authors and literacy

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The 5th Annual Southside Book Fair returns for another exciting year. It brings together readers, writers, and families for a dynamic celebration of literacy and local talent. The free, family-friendly event will take place on Sunday, March 29, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Texas Sugar Daddies Event Venue. This venue is located on the Por Vida Academy campus. The venue address is 1135 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX 78210.

Now in its fifth year, the Southside Book Fair in San Antonio has grown into one of the area’s most anticipated literary events. It spotlights authors from the Southside and across the region. Attendees can enjoy book signings and author meet-and-greets. In addition, there are live readings and engaging activities for all ages. Moreover, there is an inspiring author panel discussion.

This year’s featured author panel will be moderated by RJ Marquez of KSAT 12. This adds a dynamic and engaging element to the event. Marquez is a respected journalist and familiar face in San Antonio media. He will lead conversations that highlight the journeys, challenges, and successes of participating authors.

“We are thrilled to host another exciting year of the Southside Book Fair, celebrating the literary talent of our community and beyond. I am so proud of how it has grown. I love seeing our local authors share their success stories with attendees. We hope this inspires more literacy initiatives in our community,” said April Monterrosa, Publisher and CEO of Live From The Southside and founder of the fair.

“This event is a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of fostering a love for reading at every age.”

Community members, book lovers, educators, and families are encouraged to mark their calendars. They are invited to attend this inspiring day of imagination, connection, and literary exploration.

Meet the authors at the Southside Book Fair

The 2025 Southside Book Fair will feature a diverse lineup of talented authors, including:

Todd Bloomer, C.L. Rooster Martínez, Claudia Villarreal, Leticia Urieta, Rosie Salazar, Gabriela Ibarra Noriega, María Valdez Pérez, Juan Tejeda (Aztlán Libre Press), Adelita Madrigal (A.M. Trinidad), Verónica Martínez, Abraham Moreno, Jerah Alvarado, Dr. Luissa Kiprono, Rogelio “Roger” Narváez Jr., Alex Z. Salinas, Cyra S. Dumitru, Diane Gonzales Bertrand, Christina Bocanegra, PhD, Hazell Thomas, Jonathan Fletcher, Violeta Garza, Mandy Pallock, Mary Romasanta, Christopher Palmer, Dr. Antonio R. Paiz, Fernando Esteban Flores, Alicia Zavala Galvan, Adrianne Hemenway, Amanda Santana Garcia, Lucy Davila Hakemack, Scarlett Paige Hoker, Ruben Flores, Christina Ditchkofsky, Eileen Ramirez, Antonia Salinas Murguia, Ruth Mini, Gabriel Carrillo, Michelle DeStefano, Arianna Ruby Cortez, and Antonina Duridanova.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet authors, purchase books, and learn more about their work. They can do this while celebrating the power of storytelling.

The Southside Book Fair provides a meaningful platform for the community to connect directly with local writers. Attendees can discover new books and celebrate the importance of reading.

Proceeds and sponsorship support from the event directly benefit Live From The Southside’s literacy and youth education initiatives. This expands access to books and educational resources throughout the community.

The Southside Book Fair is an annual San Antonio event that promotes literacy, supports local authors, and fosters a love of reading. Consequently, this helps build enthusiasm throughout the community. Now in its fifth year, the fair provides a platform for authors and readers to connect. They do this through engaging discussions, activities, and book showcases.

The event also supports the Southside Literacy Initiative. This helps expand access to books and educational opportunities across the Southside and beyond.

