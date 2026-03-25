Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds on West Side, San Antonio police say The shooting happened in the 200 block of Landa Avenue A man was shot twice on Tuesday night. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Landa Avenue, which is located near West Commerce Street.
The man was shot once in his stomach and leg on a trail that leads to a park, an SAPD sergeant said.
Information on the suspect was not readily available. However, the sergeant stated that a woman was detained for questioning.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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