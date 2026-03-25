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Local News

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds on West Side, San Antonio police say

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Landa Avenue

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

A man was shot twice on Tuesday night. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Landa Avenue, which is located near West Commerce Street.

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The man was shot once in his stomach and leg on a trail that leads to a park, an SAPD sergeant said.

Information on the suspect was not readily available. However, the sergeant stated that a woman was detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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