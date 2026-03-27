TxDOT announces road closures on Northwest Side for this weekend

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced road closures expected this weekend on the Northwest Side.

The closures are part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project for required bridge construction, according to a news release.

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TxDOT said the closures will take place from 9 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, March 30.

Below is a rundown of the closures:

Westbound Loop 1604 main lanes at the interchange

Eastbound Loop 1604 to westbound Interstate 10 flyover ramp

Westbound Loop 1604 to westbound I-10 flyover ramp

Westbound I-10 main lanes right lane from the exit ramp to La Cantera Parkway to the Camp Bullis Road exit

To avoid delays, the department mentioned multiple routes that drivers can take to reach their destinations.

The detour information is outlined below:

Drivers on the westbound Loop 1604 main lanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit using the ramp before the I-10 interchange. Then, TxDOT said to continue on the westbound Loop 1604 frontage road until the first available entrance ramp.

Drivers on eastbound Loop 1604 looking to access westbound I-10 will use the flyover ramp to I-10 and follow signs to eastbound I-10, the release said. Then, drivers will enter the eastbound I-10 main lanes and use Exit 558 toward De Zavala Road. Drivers will use the U-turn at De Zavala Road and enter the westbound I-10 frontage road. The westbound I-10 main lanes will then be available.

Drivers on westbound Loop 1604 looking to access westbound I-10 will enter the flyover ramp toward I-10 and follow signs to eastbound I-10, staying left. They will enter the eastbound I-10 main lanes and use Exit 558 toward De Zavala Road. Then, the drivers will use the U-turn at De Zavala Road, entering the westbound I-10 frontage road. Drivers may enter the westbound I-10 main lanes using the first available entrance ramp.

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