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Local News

Donate blood for chance to win George Strait concert tickets

South Texas Blood & Tissue donors must use the ‘George’ promo code when scheduling an appointment

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

FILE - George Strait performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File) (Jack Plunkett, 2021 Invision)

South Texas Blood & Tissue has announced an opportunity to score tickets for George Strait’s April 9 concert at the Moody Center in Austin.

Anyone who donates blood at a South Texas Blood & Tissue location between March 15 and April 4 can enter a drawing for two floor-level tickets, according to a news release.

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Donors must use the promo code “George” when scheduling an appointment to be entered.

“No need to drive to Amarillo by morning, just visit your closest South Texas Blood & Tissue donor center, with nine locations to best serve you,” the release said.

Visit South Texas Blood & Tissue’s website or call them at 833-968-4483 to schedule an appointment.

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