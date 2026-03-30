Donate blood for chance to win George Strait concert tickets South Texas Blood & Tissue donors must use the ‘George’ promo code when scheduling an appointment FILE - George Strait performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File) (Jack Plunkett, 2021 Invision)
South Texas Blood & Tissue has announced an opportunity to score tickets for George Strait’s April 9 concert at the Moody Center in Austin.
Anyone who donates blood at a South Texas Blood & Tissue location between March 15 and April 4 can enter a drawing for two floor-level tickets, according to a news release.
Donors must use the promo code “George” when scheduling an appointment to be entered.
“No need to drive to Amarillo by morning, just visit your closest South Texas Blood & Tissue donor center, with nine locations to best serve you,” the release said.
Visit
South Texas Blood & Tissue’s website or call them at 833-968-4483 to schedule an appointment. More recent news coverage on KSAT:
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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