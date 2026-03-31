Driver to face charges after hitting, pinning pedestrian near San Antonio College, police say Pedestrian taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday, March 30, 2026, in the 1800 block of North Main Avenue near a SAC parking lot. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A driver who San Antonio police say hit a pedestrian near San Antonio College (SAC) on Monday is expected to face charges.
The crash happened at 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Main Avenue near a SAC parking lot.
A preliminary report from SAPD states that a 26-year-old man driving an SUV hit a 22-year-old woman.
Police arrived to find the vehicle on top of the woman, police said.
After the vehicle was removed, she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver was not arrested at the scene but is expected to face criminal charges, police said. He has not been identified.
The crash is under investigation.
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About the Authors Rebecca Salinas headshot
Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.
Sal Salazar headshot
Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since.
In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.
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