Driver to face charges after hitting, pinning pedestrian near San Antonio College, police say

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday, March 30, 2026, in the 1800 block of North Main Avenue near a SAC parking lot.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver who San Antonio police say hit a pedestrian near San Antonio College (SAC) on Monday is expected to face charges.

The crash happened at 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Main Avenue near a SAC parking lot.

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A preliminary report from SAPD states that a 26-year-old man driving an SUV hit a 22-year-old woman.

Police arrived to find the vehicle on top of the woman, police said.

After the vehicle was removed, she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not arrested at the scene but is expected to face criminal charges, police said. He has not been identified.

The crash is under investigation.

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