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1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on SW Military Drive, SAPD says

Local News

Driver to face charges after hitting, pinning pedestrian near San Antonio College, police say

Pedestrian taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday, March 30, 2026, in the 1800 block of North Main Avenue near a SAC parking lot. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver who San Antonio police say hit a pedestrian near San Antonio College (SAC) on Monday is expected to face charges.

The crash happened at 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Main Avenue near a SAC parking lot.

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A preliminary report from SAPD states that a 26-year-old man driving an SUV hit a 22-year-old woman.

Police arrived to find the vehicle on top of the woman, police said.

After the vehicle was removed, she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not arrested at the scene but is expected to face criminal charges, police said. He has not been identified.

The crash is under investigation.

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