Erik Cantu expected to make court appearance for second consecutive day

Erik Cantu seen in court on Monday, March 30, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, who has been arrested six times since he survived being shot by a police officer in 2022, is expected to make a court appearance again related to a motion to revoke his probation.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the hearing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time. Delays are possible.

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Judge Stephanie Boyd, who presides over Bexar County’s 187th Criminal District Court, did not decide on whether to revoke Cantu’s probation during a hearing on Monday.

Prosecutors presented hours of evidence on Monday, with Cantu’s ex-girlfriend, Emily Proulx, among the witnesses who testified.

Cantu, 21, is accused of breaking into Proulx’s home in early December and stealing her tablet. Proulx has since asked the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to drop the burglary charge.

During the hearing, GPS evidence and testimony from a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy assigned to monitor Cantu’s house arrest device indicated Cantu was at Proulx’s apartment while on house arrest.

That burglary arrest triggered this hearing, since Cantu was on probation and under GPS monitoring in a pair of evading arrest cases.

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Cantu’s early December arrest was his latest brush with the law since he was shot multiple times in 2022 by ex-San Antonio police officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot.

The burglary incident happened less than a month after Cantu was sentenced to eight years of probation for violating the terms of his probation from two evading arrest cases last year.

After Cantu’s arrest, prosecutors moved to revoke his probation.

Brennand, who has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, is scheduled to next appear in court in mid-April.

Cantu faces up to six years in prison.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

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