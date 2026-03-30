Erik Cantu expected to make court appearance related to probation revoke

SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, who has been arrested six times since he survived being shot by a police officer in 2022, was scheduled to appear in court earlier this month, but the hearing was reset to Monday.

Cantu, 21, is scheduled to appear before Judge Stephanie Boyd in Bexar County’s 187th Criminal District Court in a contested motion to revoke probation hearing.

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Due to discovery issues with the witness’ attorney, the hearing was originally delayed from March 2 to March 26. According to county court records, the court appearance was delayed a second time with Boyd temporarily out of the courtroom during the week of March 26.

The hearing, which was originally scheduled for late January, has been delayed before. Attorneys for Cantu and his ex-girlfriend had asked for additional time to review information.

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Cantu is accused of stealing a tablet from Emily Proulx, his former girlfriend and the mother of his child. Proulx has since asked the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to drop the burglary charge.

Cantu’s early December arrest was his latest brush with the law since he was shot multiple times in 2022 by ex-San Antonio police officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot.

The burglary incident happened less than a month after Cantu was sentenced to eight years of probation for violating the terms of his probation from two evading arrest cases last year.

After Cantu’s arrest, prosecutors moved to revoke his probation.

Brennand, who has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, is scheduled to next appear in court in mid-April.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

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