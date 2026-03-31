San Antonio to lift curfew at several city parks for Easter weekend

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SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced an extended curfew for several city parks during Easter weekend, according to a news release.

Starting Thursday, the City of San Antonio plans to lift curfews at select city parks so families can continue overnight camping traditions.

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The curfew lift begins at 11 p.m. on April 2 and ends at 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 5.

Overnight camping will be allowed at the following city parks:

Brackenridge Park, 3700 N. St. Mary’s (excludes the Avenue B Brackenridge Parking Garage)

Brackenridge Park, First Tee, 915 E. Mulberry (beginning Friday, April 3 at 3 p.m.)

Brackenridge Park, Lions Field, 2809 Broadway

McAllister Park, 13102 Jones Maltsberger

MLK Park, 3503 Martin Luther King Drive

Roosevelt Park, 331 Roosevelt Ave.

San Pedro Springs Park, 1315 San Pedro Avenue

O.P. Schnabel Park, 9606 Bandera Road

Southside Lions Park, 3100 Hiawatha

Southside Lions Park East, 3900 Pecan Valley

Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati (excludes the Island House and gym areas)

Annual traditions of Easter campouts at San Antonio parks began decades ago, no matter how hard the weather tried to ruin egg hunting.

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After cracking dozens of cascarones on family members’ heads, the city recommends you take time to clean up the mess it may leave and dispose of it properly using trash and recycling bins.

It’s important to keep parks clean for the safety of visitors and the animals that call the land their home, park officials said.

The city also encourages safe barbecuing practices that include:

Never leave a lit grill unattended

For charcoal grills, only use charcoal starter fluid

If a grease fire starts on the grill, do not pour water on it. For charcoal grills with no lid, contact 911

Extinguish all coals, safely dispose of ash and clean the grill to prevent additional fire

Before putting in the trash, wrap cooled, damp ashes in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Never place in a recycling bin

Individuals interested in volunteering to help clean up parks can sign up through the weekend.