USPS proposes 8% hike for priority mail, other shipping services

SAN ANTONIO – The cost for some United States Postal Service (USPS) options could change at the end of April.

The USPS filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) on March 25 to increase the base postage price for some retail and commercial domestic competitive products.

If there is a “favorable review” by the PRC, USPS rates for parcel select, priority mail, priority mail express and USPS ground advantage will increase by 8%.

Some people sending mail from a USPS in San Antonio told KSAT they are not happy about the change.

“I read about it, and I’m sure nobody’s happy,” one man said.

Others using USPS said they do not mind the change.

“I’m a little disappointed but [it’s] out of my control,” another man said.

If approved by PRC, the new rates would begin April 26 and remain in effect until midnight Jan. 17, 2027.

“I feel for the post office,” a woman named Janice said. “They do a good job, but they do have to raise prices. I think that some of the things going on in our country right now are contributing to it, such as the war in Iran.”

The agency cites rising expenses for the price increase, including vehicle maintenance, higher insurance costs, truck upkeep and increased fuel prices.

“It’s just nuts,” said a woman named Sue, who was mailing out a package. “I’m really annoyed at the president for getting us into a war that’s causing the price of gas to go sky high. … I would rather have the price of priority mail increase for the short-term and still have the post office functional.”

USPS said the “time-limited price change is consistent with industry practices and will support the Postal Service’s ability to continue achieving its public service mission — providing a nationwide integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week.”

Customers who ship frequently said they plan to watch for changes and adjust.

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