Eagle Pass man sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking drugs on native reservation, DOJ says

DEL RIO, Texas – An Eagle Pass man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday for trafficking numerous drugs on a native reservation while armed with guns, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Rolando Oveyvides Jr., 40, received the three-decade prison sentence for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana on Kickapoo Tribal Land, the DOJ said in a news release.

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Oveyvides was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during and in relation to and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, federal officials stated.

Oveyvides pleaded guilty to counts one and two in the indictment on June 24, 2021. He was later found guilty of the third court in a bench trial on Oct. 29, 2021, the DOJ said.

Federal officials said the investigation, led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), began in 2019 after the discovery of an Instagram account that posted photos of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, Farmapram, small plastic bags and scales.

Authorities later found out that Oveyvides was a fugitive in possession of multiple firearms, the release said.

DEA agents witnessed Oveyvides sell narcotics when a child was present over six years ago. The release stated that he was arrested shortly afterward.

Oveyvides also used women to illegally transport drugs multiple times per week, the DOJ said.

Oveyvides’ upcoming prison sentence will be his third time behind bars.

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