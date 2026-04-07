Flames cause moderate damage to multiple southwest Bexar County homes, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – No one was injured after a fire caused moderate damage to two homes in southwest Bexar County, according to officials.

The fire started around 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Forest Canyon, which is located near U.S. Highway 90.

Upon arrival, fire officials found flames between the two houses. Crews were able to knock down the flames fairly quickly.

The flames ended up damaging the sides of the homes and the roofs, fire officials stated.

One home had no one living inside, while the other was occupied by a family and pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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